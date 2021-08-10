CSS Mexican Wrestler 3

New CSS drawing: a Mexican wrestler. Coded in HTML and CSS, it was inspired by a set of fun illustrations by #orangereebok on Vecteezy.

And a time-lapse video of how it was coded: https://youtube.com/watch?v=AOFV9XpAaFU

View the source code on CodePen: https://codepen.io/alvaromontoro/full/WNjLRqx