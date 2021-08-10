Estiaan Keuler

Five Star Logo

Estiaan Keuler
Estiaan Keuler
  • Save
Five Star Logo graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Elegant number 5 design over a rounding star and shapes a upward arrow, with a gold finishing.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Estiaan Keuler
Estiaan Keuler

More by Estiaan Keuler

View profile
    • Like