Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vetrick Wilsen

Digital Wallet App💸

Vetrick Wilsen
Vetrick Wilsen
  • Save
Digital Wallet App💸 banking digital banking branding mobile app design shares stocks investment digital app uiux mobile app mobile design ui design money manager money digital wallet wallet app wallet
Download color palette

Hi everyone!👋

This is my exploration about Digital Wallet App.
Hope you guys like it!

Have any feedback?
Feel free to share and comment.
Don't forget to like it❤️

Looking for UI/UX Designer?
Email 📩 : uivetrick@gmail.com
Skype 📞: vetrick16@gmail.com

Follow me here :
Instagram|Dribbble

Vetrick Wilsen
Vetrick Wilsen

More by Vetrick Wilsen

View profile
    • Like