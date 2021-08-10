Hạ Du

Bazan Gourmet - final logo

Hạ Du
Hạ Du
  • Save
Bazan Gourmet - final logo teabrand illustration graphic design logo branding
Download color palette

More details about the brand identity for Bazan Gourmet - a brand of herbal tea (the specialty of the Central Highlands mountains)

With neutral and warm tones, we wanted to emphasize the typography and combine it with thick and thin strokes of the icon for good contrast.
_______
Contact for work: luis.vesto@gmail.com
Follow me on: Behance & Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Hạ Du
Hạ Du

More by Hạ Du

View profile
    • Like