Instagram Music - Improvement Idea

This is just my own idea of adding Music in the Instagram's Search Box, so we could find the music easier and save it right away!

*because right now, we couldn't do that :(

anw, you can see the implementation on my IG reels :)

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSG-J-uH68n/

Edit*

I made this 3 Aug 2021 on my IG reels,

and a few days after (approx 11 Aug 2021), Instagram finally put "Audio" in the search bar 😄

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My Email

📧 raymondvalentino007@gmail.com

You can also find me on

Behance | Instagram | Linked In

Thankyou for visiting!