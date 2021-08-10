Raymond Christian Valentino

Instagram Music - Improvement Idea

Instagram Music - Improvement Idea
This is just my own idea of adding Music in the Instagram's Search Box, so we could find the music easier and save it right away!

*because right now, we couldn't do that :(

anw, you can see the implementation on my IG reels :)
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSG-J-uH68n/

Edit*
I made this 3 Aug 2021 on my IG reels,
and a few days after (approx 11 Aug 2021), Instagram finally put "Audio" in the search bar 😄

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
