Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Din Studio

LASTONES - Display vintage font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
LASTONES - Display vintage font vintage logo handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
LASTONES - Display vintage font vintage logo handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
LASTONES - Display vintage font vintage logo handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
LASTONES - Display vintage font vintage logo handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
LASTONES - Display vintage font vintage logo handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
LASTONES - Display vintage font vintage logo handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
LASTONES - Display vintage font vintage logo handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
LASTONES - Display vintage font vintage logo handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
Download color palette
  1. Lastones 1 - Standard.jpg
  2. Lastones 5 - Standard.jpg
  3. Lastones 7 - Standard.jpg
  4. Lastones 8 - Standard.jpg
  5. Lastones 4 - Standard.jpg
  6. Lastones 6 - Standard.jpg
  7. Lastones 10 - Standard.jpg
  8. Lastones 9 - Standard.jpg

LASTONES - Display Vintage Font

Price
$28
Buy now
Available on din-studio.com
Good for sale
LASTONES - Display Vintage Font

Lastones vintage font is a typeface that is made all characters in uppercase. An excellent choice to add the right amount of retro touch. This typeface with artistic style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. A great all-in-one package for your logo, book cover, poster, t-shirt, branding, and advertisement needs.

Features :
- Ligatures
- Swashes
- Stylistic Set
- Bonus Ornament
- PUA Encoded
- Numerals and Punctuation

This Font Support Language :
Azerbaijani, Belarusian, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Chechen, Macedonian, Ossetic, Russian, Sakha, Serbian, Ukrainian, Afrikaans, Albanian, Asu, Basque, Bemba, Bena, Breton, Catalan, Chiga, Colognian, Cornish, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Faroese, Filipino, Finnish, French, Friulian, Galician, Ganda, German, Gusii, Hungarian, Inari Sami, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Jola-Fonyi, Kabuverdianu, Kalenjin, Kinyarwanda, Latvian, Lithuanian, Lower Sorbian, Luo, Luxembourgish, Luyia, Machame, Makhuwa-Meetto, Makonde, Malagasy, Maltese, Manx, Morisyen, Northern Sami, North Ndebele, Norwegian Bokmål, Norwegian Nynorsk, Nyankole, Oromo, Polish, Portuguese, Quechua, Romansh, Rombo, Rundi, Rwa, Samburu, Sango, Sangu, Scottish Gaelic, Sena, Serbian, Shambala, Shona, Slovak, Soga, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Swiss German, Taita, Teso, Turkish, Upper Sorbian, Uzbek (Latin), Volapük, Vunjo, Zulu

Free download for personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13386/lastones.html

For commercial use please download here : https://din-studio.com/product/lastones-vintage-font/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Din Studio
Din Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Din Studio

View profile
    • Like