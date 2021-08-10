Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Essentialist Studio

BOX for COLORADO HOME CO.

Essentialist Studio
Essentialist Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
BOX for COLORADO HOME CO. interior design home branding design graphic design photoshop illustrator minimal logo
Download color palette

CREATIVE DIRECTION / BRANDING / PACKAGING for COLORADO HOME CO.

©ESSENTIALIST STUDIO

For more information please email
contact@essentialist-studio.com

To see the full project visit our website
ESSENTIALIST-STUDIO.COM

Essentialist Studio
Essentialist Studio
Branding studio — Byron Bay
Hire Me

More by Essentialist Studio

View profile
    • Like