LOSTCOWBOY - Display Vintage Font

Lostcowboy vintage font is a typeface that is made all characters in uppercase. An excellent choice to add the right amount of retro touch. This typeface with artistic style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. Suitable for any graphic designs such as logo, book cover, poster, t-shirt, branding, and advertisement needs.

This font is created by Din Studio. It comes with uppercase, ligatures, numerals and punctuation set.

Features :

- Ligatures

- Alternates

- Stylistic Set

- Bonus Ornament

- PUA Encoded

- Numerals and Punctuation

The Font Support Language :

Afrikaans, Albanian, Asu, Basque, Bemba, Bena, Breton, Catalan, Chiga, Colognian, Cornish, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Faroese, Filipino, Finnish, French, Friulian, Galician, Ganda, German, Gusii, Hungarian, Inari Sami, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Jola-Fonyi, Kabuverdianu, Kalenjin, Kinyarwanda, Latvian, Lithuanian, Lower Sorbian, Luo, Luxembourgish, Luyia, Machame, Makhuwa-Meetto, Makonde, Malagasy, Maltese, Manx, Morisyen, Northern Sami, North Ndebele, Norwegian Bokmål, Norwegian Nynorsk, Nyankole, Oromo, Polish, Portuguese, Quechua, Romansh, Rombo, Rundi, Rwa, Samburu, Sango, Sangu, Scottish Gaelic, Sena, Serbian, Shambala, Shona, Slovak, Soga, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Swiss German, Taita, Teso, Turkish, Upper Sorbian, Uzbek (Latin), Volapük, Vunjo, Zulu

Free download for personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13387/lostcowboy.html

For commercial use please download here : https://din-studio.com/product/lostcowboy-vintage-font/