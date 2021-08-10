Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer

fecopark logo | F+P logo design

Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer
Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
fecopark logo | F+P logo design logo design logotype symbol identity mark monogram typography park logo pf logo fp logo latter logo icon custom logo logo mark branding logo
Download color palette

Here is my recent exploration for a Branding project which is unused, Hope you like it.
Are you looking for something similar logo design.
Let's work together!
Contact me at : Arafatho7496@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801705337496
please do like, comment, for more concept.
don't forget to follow me. Thanks :)

Behance
Instagram

Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer
Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer
Logo & Brand identity designer
Hire Me

More by Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like