Design Contest: Foo Fighters X Cal Jam X Harley Davidson

Design Contest: Foo Fighters X Cal Jam X Harley Davidson music festival concert art caljam rock art hamburg solutions tank design graphic design music albumart rock n roll foo fighters harley davidson typography logo vector illustration design
Design contest in collaboration with the Foo Fighters, Cal Jam '18 and Harley Davidson. Had to design a Harley tank that commemorated all 3. Awesome project!

