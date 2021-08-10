Hi, Dribbbles🏀

So this is my exploration about Perabot App - Ecommerce. This application is used to find and buy the best furniture online easily for the room.

Splash Screen, user will see a splash screen that contains tittle, image, and CTA Button to attracts user attention to buy furniture products

Home Screen, in the home menu the user can do a search, then there is a display of the best furniture which is divided according to categories so that the user is easy and interested in buying.

Detail Screen, in the detail screen the user can add products to the cart and see information about the selected furniture such as description information, color, price, rating, and specifications.

Feel free to leave feedback on comment :)

Press L if you like it.

Thank you.

Our Product | IG | FB | TW

---

We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff. Kindly visit our website at www.agensip.com to see more detail about us. Never hesitate to contact us via email at agensipmail@gmail.com