Huzaifa Khan

Air Jordan - Website Interface Design

Air Jordan - Website Interface Design
The designed website interface is for Nike's product named Air Jordan. The webpage is designed around the chosen product. The designed webpage has been kept minimalistic with enough information.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Huzaifa Khan

