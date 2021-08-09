Evelyn Rojas

Laptop 3D with Blender

Laptop 3D with Blender blender blenderlovers modeling computer laptop 3dillustration 3d blender 3d
I keep modeling with Blender and this time I recreated @Ksenia Solovieva’s beautiful illustration. I loved her choice of color in this piece. I hope keep doing this to develop more my 3D skills. 😊🤓✌🏽 See more details on @madebyevelynr

Hi! I'm an illustrator and animator.
