Coronia - Covid-19 Pervention Services

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers
How are you? i hope you doing fine in this pandemic situation, today i make landing page called Coronia, this is a Covid-19 prevention and guidance about how to stay healthy in this pandemic
What do you think about it? give some advice or Show us love! Press "L".
Don't forget to follow @plainthingstudio
dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com
Ui8 | Youtube | Behance