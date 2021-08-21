Jake Kenobi

Firestone Walker Propagator Series Necatron & Nelson Art

Firestone Walker Propagator Series Necatron & Nelson Art
After the success of our Gen-4 can art, the crew at Firestone Walker reached out again about doing a combo can and bottle series for two new Propagator beers. Both utilized hops from New Zealand, so that was the main inspiration for the imagery and illustrations.

