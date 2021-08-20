Firestone Walker Propagator Series Gen-4 Beer Can

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
The Propagator is Firestone Walker’s R&D pilot brewhouse that sets the pace for their future beers. It’s a wellspring of ideas, flavors, and beers that are unique to—and inspired by–their Venice neighborhood.
In celebration of four years at their Propagator facility, Firestone Walker was in need of a can that represented the unique spirit of Venice Beach, a one-of-a-kind town that’s home to one-of-a-kind humans.
From the FW blog:
“For the Gen-4 logo design, we simply asked Jake to put something together that would capture the essence of Venice for the fourth anniversary of the Propagatory brewhouse – he accepted the challenge and presented several amazing ideas and concepts for the beer.
‘I started out by making a list of everything I could think of that could represent Venice Beach,” said Jake. “We knew we wanted to do some sort of scene on the can so I thought it could be cool to put a bunch of those elements floating in the ocean together. And since it is for the four-year anniversary of the Venice Beach location, I turned it into a beach party!’”