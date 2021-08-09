Sam

TILES SHOP . Select design tile, select your lifestyle

Sam
Sam
  • Save
TILES SHOP . Select design tile, select your lifestyle light tiles store shop design tool tile web design website uiux ui layout
Download color palette

This is the project I did for a tile customer shop long ago. I really enjoyed this work, especially the tile design tool, which I am going to update soon.
Let's visit the site here: https://www.tiles.design/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Sam
Sam

More by Sam

View profile
    • Like