Azad Rahman

Digital Agriculture Promotion Flyer

Digital Agriculture Promotion Flyer advertising
Firstly, I would like to thank you for visiting my project.

Design Info:
The design uses an agricultural theme. Special attention has been paid
to the layout of the design and the professional color plate has made the design attractive.

File Info:
Size | 8.5 x 11 in [with bleed]
Color Mode | CMYK Color,
Resolution | 300 DPI
Tool | Adobe Illustrator

!!!Thanks!!!

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
