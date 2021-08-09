Digital Agriculture Promotion Flyer

Firstly, I would like to thank you for visiting my project.

Design Info:

The design uses an agricultural theme. Special attention has been paid

to the layout of the design and the professional color plate has made the design attractive.

File Info:

Size | 8.5 x 11 in [with bleed]

Color Mode | CMYK Color,

Resolution | 300 DPI

Tool | Adobe Illustrator

!!!Thanks!!!