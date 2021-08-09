Direct Messaging

Jonathan Garcia

Originally I was thinking to make it into an app size, then I thought to try a full screen and here is the result! The message system in intended for a professional work environment and this design practice felt very exciting.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
