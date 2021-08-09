Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Huzaifa Khan

Pepsi - Logo Redesign

Huzaifa Khan
Huzaifa Khan
  • Save
Pepsi - Logo Redesign pepsi redesign branding logo design logo graphic design adobe illustrator
Download color palette

The redesigned logo shows an icon taken out of the letter P. The circle in the centre shows a sun coming out of the horizon depicting the new production and development of the company.

Huzaifa Khan
Huzaifa Khan

More by Huzaifa Khan

View profile
    • Like