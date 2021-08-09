Eollo virtual bank - Tab page design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello, a new week with Dribbbler on time.
📃 Background:
One of Eollo bank’s features is to provide a bank account.
We want our users to trust us more than any archaic bank.
So we need to be 10 times better than them.
How to be 10 times better?
Every little detail counts. we had to think about how we could directly enhance user experience.
🎯 Design Goal:
1. Your user should always know why
Your user should always know why he has downloaded the application.
He should always know why he is using your app even before figuring out how he is going to use it.
2. Keep it simple: one screen, one action
Keep it simple, focus on an action, a screen should be designed to maximise the result, one action, one screen. Do not reinvent the wheel, always remember that “less is more”.
【Button】in the screen above, we are using a big Get Started - Call To Action (CTA) button.
1. Make your CTA Button look clickable: round corner, shadow
2. Choose the proper size: a large button has high chances of being noticed and clicked
3. Apply contrasting colors
4. More imperative, fewer words
5. Smart placement can increase the chances of CTAs being noticed even more
