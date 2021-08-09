Azumara Emmanuella

Music Player 009 daily ui web music player music music player website web design ui uiux figma design daily ui challenge
DESIGN A MUSIC PLAYER.
Day #009 of my daily UI challenge, I designed a web based music player. Tell me what you think! Press "L" for some encouragement. Thanks!!

