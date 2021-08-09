Huzaifa Khan

One Stop - Logo Design

branding logo logo design graphic design
This logo was designed for a foreign consultancy company. The logo is a blend of O + S. The logo depicts the brand values and the aesthetics of the company.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
