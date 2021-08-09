Maqui Saravia

Blitzkrieg Pop

Blitzkrieg Pop generals silkscreen illustrator drawing vector rommel montgomery patton ww2 t-shirt design illustration
Illustrations for silk-screen printing on t-shirts; vector re-interpretations of historic portraits of some of the most remarkable WW2 Generals: Patton, Montgomery and Rommel.

Commissioned by Juanchi Hounie, re: his awesome Podcast: “Blitzkrieg Pop - WW2 Stories”

https://uycast.com/show/blitzkrieg-pop

