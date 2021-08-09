Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alvin

Learning Fruit for Kids Website

Alvin
Alvin
  • Save
Learning Fruit for Kids Website game fruits landing hero website children logo branding ui cartoon vector illustration design minimalist ilustration
Download color palette

Today is the result of a design from an illustration that I have ever made 😊, here I design a platform for children to learn about fruits 🍉. This web design is made brighter so that children 🧒 are interested in learning about fruit on this website.

Alvin
Alvin

More by Alvin

View profile
    • Like