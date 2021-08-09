Medical Online Consultation App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers!
Is there anyone feeling unwell lately? No worries, checkout my latest Medical App exploration! On the first page, this app allows the patient to search for a specialize doctor online and input their medical check so the doctor able to examine the patient more easily. Next page is where the patient check on the doctor's detail before making an appointment on a specific day. Lastly, this demonstrate how an online consultation between a doctor and his patient
Cool isn't it?
Let me know what you think
Press L if you like it.
Thank you.
Our Product | IG | FB | TW
---
We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff. Kindly visit our website at www.agensip.com to see more detail about us. Never hesitate to contact us via email at hi@agensip.com
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.