Faizal Surya

GoVaccine

Faizal Surya
Faizal Surya
  • Save
GoVaccine medicine illustration ui design app simple minimal flat mobile
Download color palette

Hi Fellas! 👋

how are you today ? This is my UI exploration about Vaccine App

Hope you like it guys. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it guys. ❤️
----------------
For inquiries :
📩Email : faizalsurya15@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Faizal Surya
Faizal Surya

More by Faizal Surya

View profile
    • Like