2020 - Illustrative Logo

2020 - Illustrative Logo digital illustration logo design adobe illustrator 2020 illustration logo graphic design
An Illustrative logo that depicts 2020 as a year. 2020 was a roller coaster ride as a year. The design is very dynamic in nature, it makes the viewer's eye to move from the start point to the end.

