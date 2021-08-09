Reka Rahayu

Exploration - Learning App

Reka Rahayu
Reka Rahayu
  • Save
Exploration - Learning App learning ui ux design ui ux exploration explore online couse app education app learning app userinterface uidesign mobile ui mobile app design mobile app design app ui
Download color palette

Hello guys! I'm back with another exploration for learning app.
Hope you like it and of course feel free to give any feedback.
Thank you.

Reka Rahayu
Reka Rahayu

More by Reka Rahayu

View profile
    • Like