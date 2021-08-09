Colin Gauntlett

Most Dope Monday 49

Inspired by the Paddle Out we had this weekend for the Daughter of a friend who was murdered whilst at the movies. The paddle out was such a celebration of her life. To find positives in a tragedy like this is hard but essential.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
