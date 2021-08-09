Workout Tracker | DailyUI 041

Hey! How are you doing? Today I made a workout tracker. Throughout all the DailyUI challenge I had never done anything for an Apple Watch. And since this watch has a lot of workout stuff, why not.

I first found the mockup and really liked it. And the lockup had four watches so I made four screens. The screen on the red watch shows the percentage you've completed of the workout, with the time below and a graph. The screen on the yellow band watch is a leaderboard. It has running distances and it shows friends and places. Then, on the blue watch, it's the workout summary. It has some data and some little green and red arrows that show if it's better or worse than before. And the las screen, the one on the white band watch, it's a simple BPM.

I really liked how this one turned out. But what do you think? What would you improve? I would love to hear your comments!