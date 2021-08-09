叶子学堂-游戏UI UX 2D游戏 GUI 界面设计 UI设计 PS设计 游戏界面 交互界面 原画 手绘 平面设计 概念艺术

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
叶子学堂游戏UI学生作品，希望能得到大家的喜欢——游戏UI UX 2D游戏 PS GUI 界面设计 UI设计 PS设计 游戏美术 原画 手绘 游戏界面 平面设计 概念艺术 插图 产品设计
More works：
【Behance】 https://www.behance.net/3227123695a535
【Pinterest】 https://www.pinterest.com/yezixt
【artstation】 https://www.artstation.com/leafstudio
【Q群】670113444
【公众号 】叶子学堂