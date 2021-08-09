Gotrave - Travel Landing Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi Brads!
This is my Exploration for a Travel Landing Page called Gotrave. What do you think about this landing page?
Give me your awesome feedback and don't forget to like it. Thanks!
-
Find and contact me via
Email : m.raflisyahdan@gmail.com
Instagram : Raflisyhdn.dsgn
