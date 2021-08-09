The Scientist - Modern Handwritten Signature

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Scientist is a modern handwritten signature with natural and stylish flow. This font has been designed from recreate natural handwritten text, include 77 custom ligature.
The Scientist best uses for signature, heading, cover, branding, invitation, label, poster, logos, quotes, product packaging, header, merchandise, social media & greeting cards and many more.
In Zip Package :
– The Scientist otf
– The Scientist ttf
– The Scientist woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Ligature
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
#Font #Typeface #Signature #Ballpoint #Pen #Sign #Typography #Handsign #Signature_Font #Modern Font #Elegant #Professional #Luxury #Photography #Autograph #Calligraphy #Handwriting #Photograph #Handwritten #Brush #Clssy #Stylish #Branding #Swash #Script #Display #Hand_Crafted #Cursive #Lettering #Minimalist #Professional_Fonts #Signature_Fonts #Cursive-Fonts
https://putracetol.com/product/the-scientist-signature/