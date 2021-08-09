Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Scientist - Modern Handwritten Signature

The Scientist is a modern handwritten signature with natural and stylish flow. This font has been designed from recreate natural handwritten text, include 77 custom ligature.
The Scientist best uses for signature, heading, cover, branding, invitation, label, poster, logos, quotes, product packaging, header, merchandise, social media & greeting cards and many more.

In Zip Package :
– The Scientist otf
– The Scientist ttf
– The Scientist woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Ligature
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

