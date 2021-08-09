🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
東京奧運告了一個段落，
仔細去了解各國選手們的故事，
沒有一個不讓人動容的。
堅持初衷、擁抱各種無法預期的未來並視為挑戰，
人之常情，
對結果的期待或者是說患得患失當然無可避面，
但追求過程的每個當下，
都是自我實踐的真實體現。
我們不一定要成為頂尖的國手，
卻可以為自己「天生的愛好」做些持續性的嘗試，
無論我們幾歲。
✒ 筆： Pilot Custom urushi m, f 尖
💧 墨： Diamine Aqua lagoon, Sailor 蒼天
漆塗師傅： 慶塗工房-漆（うるし）
句子出處： Niseema Tsai
