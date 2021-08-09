Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kosta Kop

WinRAR Logo Redesign

Kosta Kop
Kosta Kop
  • Save
WinRAR Logo Redesign logo redesign redesign winrar logo illustration flat graphic design design branding art app
Download color palette

The popular compression tool WinRAR has been left without an icon update for some time not. This is my redesign of the logo keeping the foundation but simplifying it from skeuomorphic original icon

Kosta Kop
Kosta Kop

More by Kosta Kop

View profile
    • Like