QIYU1223

ToB Icon Set

QIYU1223
QIYU1223
  • Save
ToB Icon Set design graphic icon
Download color palette

I had the opportunity to work on some light icons for Tencent Advertising Service Market website. Hope u guys like it !

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
QIYU1223
QIYU1223

More by QIYU1223

View profile
    • Like