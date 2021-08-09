Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hello dribbble this is our first exploration about dzikr app.
description :
Every Muslim is sunnah to pray and dhikr in the morning and evening, long counts and readings of dhikr make us reluctant to perform these rituals. with this application we make it easy to perform rituals. because there is a count tools, guidance on reading Arabic script, language translation, and estimation of reading time.

