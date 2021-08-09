🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello dribbble this is our first exploration about dzikr app.
.
description :
Every Muslim is sunnah to pray and dhikr in the morning and evening, long counts and readings of dhikr make us reluctant to perform these rituals. with this application we make it easy to perform rituals. because there is a count tools, guidance on reading Arabic script, language translation, and estimation of reading time.