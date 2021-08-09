Eirin Harterink

La Fábrica Home & Architecture Collection

Eirin Harterink
Eirin Harterink
  • Save
La Fábrica Home & Architecture Collection vector logo illustration creative branding website web design ux ui
Download color palette

La Fábrica by Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura inspired collection. Rejecting functionalism, unveiling beauty. Simple yet complex. Objects for the residence are modern, luxurious and creative.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Eirin Harterink
Eirin Harterink

More by Eirin Harterink

View profile
    • Like