Alvin

Survey Application

Alvin
Alvin
  • Save
Survey Application ios android mobile application app survey ui design minimalist ilustration
Download color palette

this is my work in internship as UI/UX Designer for the first time, I really enjoyed my role even that's hard and must be responsive , this application is to survey and give recommendation abaout to do list for user to manage their task

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Alvin
Alvin

More by Alvin

View profile
    • Like