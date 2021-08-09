Natasha Price

Baseball Geeks Shirt and Hat Design

Baseball Geeks Shirt and Hat Design logo illustration typography branding vector design
I created branding, logos, and clothing design assets for a baseball team that utilizes training to also learn the science behind baseball.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
