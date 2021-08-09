Monica Rief

Nightswimming. 🌙

whimsicalart surrealism surrealart surreal handdrawn starrynight linedrawing nightswimming procreate automaticdrawing illustration
A friend of mine texted a photo of something she found in her kitchen one morning-- a frog inside a glass of water that she left on the counter overnight. I started drawing with the frog, then the other elements appeared as I continued, resulting in this surreal image of swimming at night.

