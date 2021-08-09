Tamar Guananh

App Icon/#dailyui

Tamar Guananh
Tamar Guananh
  • Save
App Icon/#dailyui vector illustration icon app ux branding ui logo
Download color palette

Recently started my journey as a UI/UX designer and this will be my 5th design ever.

Please leave comments and tell me what you think, like and follow as well. Thanks #dailyui #appicon

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Tamar Guananh
Tamar Guananh

More by Tamar Guananh

View profile
    • Like