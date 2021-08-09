Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rahul sharma

Mobile Medical / Clinical Dashboard

Rahul sharma
Rahul sharma
  • Save
Mobile Medical / Clinical Dashboard app vector ux ui illustration design
Download color palette

Mobile designs of a dashboard for medical staff.
Designed in Figma

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Rahul sharma
Rahul sharma

More by Rahul sharma

View profile
    • Like