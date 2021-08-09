Rahul sharma

Medical / Clinical Dashboard

Rahul sharma
Rahul sharma
  • Save
Medical / Clinical Dashboard app vector design illustration ux icon ui
Download color palette

A simple dashboard design for medical staff. Large touch areas are used as the main usage would be on a iPad or tablet.
Designed in Figma

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Rahul sharma
Rahul sharma

More by Rahul sharma

View profile
    • Like