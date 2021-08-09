When you wake up at Space stays, open the curtains and take a look outside at the vast garden bathed in the morning sunlight, or the skyline spread out before you. Indulge yourself with breakfast in your room, an excellent way to start your day no matter what the season!

—

Full Case Study on Behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/124919645/Space-Online-home-booking

—

Find me on

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usofkasiri

Behance: https://www.behance.net/usofkasiri