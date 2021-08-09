Maite Espinosa

HBO GO Redesign

Maite Espinosa
Maite Espinosa
  • Save
HBO GO Redesign design concept app ux digital design research product design figma ui uxui
Download color palette

Hi 😊
This is a conceptual design of a new version HBO GO.
You can check all the process and research on my Behance.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Maite Espinosa
Maite Espinosa

More by Maite Espinosa

View profile
    • Like