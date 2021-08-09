ICRS Website Design & Development

The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) launched ICRS (International Center for Regulatory Scholarship) in 2019 to provide opportunities and resources for learning, networking, and collaboration among current and future nursing regulators. Courses in regulatory leadership to NCSBN members throughout 2019. In 2020, ICRS opened courses up to the general public. In preparation for this transition, NCSBN contracted with Sparkbox to update ICRS’s website and to bring it into alignment with the NCSBN brand.

This was my first project in a tech lead role. I also balanced the roles of designer and developer. Documentation, communication, and collaboration were key elements to the project's success. As tech lead I worked diligently to write clear, concise JIRA issues and tasks with as much context as possible. I also connected with the developers on my team on a regular basis to support, encourage, and ensure that they had everything they needed. While I thoroughly enjoyed the design phase of the project, I found balancing the roles of tech lead and developer at the same time to be expectantly challenging. I learned that I was most valuable to my teammates as the person who reviewed pull requests. I was able to wear both of my developer and designer hats as I reviewed the work for code quality and ensured the styles were consistent with the Figma design comps.

Year: 2020