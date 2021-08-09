Daniel Dukundane

EVOLVE BRAND MANUAL

Daniel Dukundane
Daniel Dukundane
  • Save
EVOLVE BRAND MANUAL creative design graphic design brand manual template brand manual design brand manual guidelines brand manual brand branding
Download color palette

After sometime, I came up with the design of Evolve brand Manual. I made the design in away that it will be simple and clean.

Hire me via
Gmail :dukundanedanny1@gmail.com

Daniel Dukundane
Daniel Dukundane

More by Daniel Dukundane

View profile
    • Like