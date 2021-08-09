Ohnorr

#DailyUI 012 E-Commerce Shop (Single Item)

#DailyUI 012 E-Commerce Shop (Single Item) ios nord color product page e-commerce shop (single item) illustration app dailyui ui design branding
" Design an e-commerce shop. Is it simple for a local business or a large online retailer? Is it for clothing, shoes, handmade soap, or something else? " p.s: i forgot about the weekend break, oh well :)

